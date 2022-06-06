What's in the Cards for ABM Industries (ABM) in Q2 Earnings?

ABM Industries Inc. ABM is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 8, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion, indicating 28% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from the Able acquisition, solid demand for its core janitorial and engineering services, and continued recovery in the Aviation industry.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 84 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 2.4%. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from higher operational earnings across the industry groups, inclusive of the Able acquisition and gain on the sale of select healthcare customer contracts.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ABM Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ABM Industries has an Earnings ESP of -2.09% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

ABM Industries Incorporated price-eps-surprise | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings this season:

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +9.74% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.9% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 124% in the past year. Its long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 19.4%.

Huron Consulting HURN has an Earnings ESP of +6.04% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Huron has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.6% for the current year. Huron delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.

Huron’s shares have gained 14.7% in the past year.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.

WEX has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.7% for the current year. RHI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

WEX’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 17.8%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

