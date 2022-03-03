What's in the Cards for ABM Industries (ABM) in Q1 Earnings?

ABM Industries Inc. ABM is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 8, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.84 billion, indicating 23% year-over-year growth. The expected upside can be attributed to strength across Aviation, Technical Solutions, and Business & Industry business segments. Improving business conditions, continued demand for the company’s higher-margin virus protection services, efficient labor management, and strategic M&A are also expected to have contributed to top-line growth.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 79 cents per share, suggesting year-on-year decline of 21.8%. The bottom line is likely to have been weighed down by a decline in operating profit in the Education segment and rising expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ABM Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ABM Industries has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings this season.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +10.21% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 6.6%. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 89.2% in the past year.

Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.3% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.

ADP’s shares have surged 18.2% in the past year. It’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 12%.

Nielsen Holdings NLSN has an Earnings ESP of +4.24% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Nielsen has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.3% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average.

