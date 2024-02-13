What's in Store for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in Q4 Earnings?

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA is slated to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Zebra Technologies this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Significant weakness in the mobile computing market is likely to have dented the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment revenues is pegged at $654 million, suggesting a 36% drop from the year-ago reported number.



Lower sales of printing products are likely to have hurt the Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment’s results in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus estimate for the Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment’s revenues is pegged at $337 million, indicating a 29.9% decrease from the year-ago reported number.



Softness in the retail and e-commerce and transportation logistics markets and reducing demand in the mobile computing and printing markets are likely to have dented ZBRA’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s international presence exposes it to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations, which are likely to have hurt its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $993 million, suggesting an increase of 33.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Also, the consensus estimate for the company’s adjusted earnings is pinned at $1.31 per share, indicating a 70.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



However, growth across data capture solutions, services, software and RFID (radio frequency identification) and improving supply chains are expected to have supported Zebra Technologies’ fourth-quarter results.



The company has announced expanded cost-reduction actions, including an incremental $65 million of annualized expense reductions, as it grapples with a slowdown in end markets and demand softness. This is likely to have been reflected in the company’s bottom-line results in the fourth quarter.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ZBRA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Zebra Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.63. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Zebra Technologies reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The bottom line slumped year over year. Total revenues of $956 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $917.5 million. The top line plunged 30.6% year over year due to softness across end markets and elongated sales cycles across product categories.

