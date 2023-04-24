What's in Store for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in Q1 Earnings?

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s first-quarter earnings has increased 1% in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one, the average beat being 2.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Zebra Technologies this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Growth across data capture, printing, supplies, services and software solutions is likely to have benefited Zebra Technologies’ first-quarter performance. The company’s Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment’s performance is expected to have been driven by growth in printing and supplies owing to continued improvement in product availability in the quarter.



Also, strength in data capture and printing as well as improved supply chains is likely to have driven North American sales in the to-be-reported quarter. Growth in Japan and China is expected to have boosted Asia-Pacific sales, while Latin American sales are anticipated to have been driven by strong growth in Brazil and Mexico in the first quarter.



ZBRA’s Matrox Imaging (June 2022) acquisition, which has enabled ZBRA to combine its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio with the latter’s expertise in the imaging market, is likely to have benefited its top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, premium supply-chain costs are likely to have affected ZBRA’s profitability in the to-be-reported quarter. ZBRA expects premium supply-chain costs of approximately $20 million for the first quarter. Foreign currency headwinds might have impacted the top-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s revenues in the first quarter indicates a 5.6% decrease from the year-ago reported number.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-eps-surprise | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model suggests an earnings beat for ZBRA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: ZBRA has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $4.04, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92.



Zacks Rank: ZBRA presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Zebra Technologies reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. The bottom line increased 5.2% year over year. Total revenues of $1,503 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,452 million. The top line increased 2.5% year over year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS has an Earnings ESP of +10.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AOS earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while matching in one, the average beat being 3.2%.



Illinois Tool Works ITW has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2.



Illinois Tool’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 0.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

