What's in Store for Yara International's (YARIY) Q4 Earnings?

Yara International ASA YARIY is scheduled to come up with fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8.



The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beat once. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of around 8.3% in the last reported quarter. The company is expected to have gained from higher nitrogen demand and prices in the fourth quarter.



Yara’s shares have gained 15% over a year compared with 28.9% rise recorded by the industry it belongs to.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fourth quarter for Yara is currently pinned at $5,382 million, suggesting an expected year-over-year rise of 84%.

Some Factors to Watch For

Yara’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect strong nitrogen demand and higher prices. The company is benefiting from strength in the nitrogen fertilizer market. It is also gaining from a recovery in its industrial business on the back of a rebound in demand. It is seeing strong industrial nitrogen demand.



Higher nitrogen prices on strong demand and tight supply are likely to have supported the company’s margins in the December quarter. Higher demand and lower supply availability resulting from reduced operating rates across Europe and Asia due to higher energy prices have fueled increases in nitrogen prices. A surge in natural gas prices in Europe has led to nitrogen production curtailments, driving global nitrogen prices.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Yara this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Yara is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 52 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Yara currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

