What's in Store for West Pharmaceutical (WST) in Q3 Earnings?

West Pharmaceutical Services WST is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 12.79%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.43%.

Q3 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $730.6 million, suggesting growth of 3.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.12 per share, indicating an improvement of 2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

West Pharmaceutical’s Proprietary Products business continues to exhibit sustained strength and has been an important contributor to the company’s top-line growth. In the first half of 2022, sales improved significantly on the back of double-digit growth in high-value products (HVP). The trend is likely to have continued in the third quarter.

Apart from this, the company is likely to have witnessed margin expansion in the aforementioned segment in the to-be-reported quarter, owing to a favorable mix of products sold (stemming from the demand in HVP), production efficiencies and higher sales price.

It has been witnessing strong uptake of HVP components, which include Westar and NovaPure offerings. This momentum is likely to have been sustained in the quarter to be reported.

West Pharmaceutical has been making significant efforts to retain customers’ faith in the company amid the uncertainty triggered by the pandemic. Apart from ensuring the well-being and safety of team members worldwide, it has successfully maintained the continuity of manufacturing and supply of components to customers. This, in turn, might have favored its third-quarter performance.

West Pharmaceuticals’ business is exposed to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is likely to have adversely impacted the company’s third-quarter performance. The company had lowered its full-year guidance for revenues and adjusted earnings per share on its second-quarterearnings call primarily citing unfavorable foreign currency movements. It also expects COVID-related sales to decline further in the second half of 2022, after slightly declining year over year in the second quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see.

Earnings ESP: West Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of -1.51%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



