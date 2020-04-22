What's in Store for Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q1 Earnings?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28, after market close.

Notably, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters. It missed estimates in the other two quarters.

Let’s discuss the factors that might have influenced the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

Factors like lower fuel surcharge and logistics revenues are likely to have had an impact on Werner’s first-quarter revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.74 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.57% year over year.

The consensus estimate for Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) segment’s first-quarter 2020 revenues indicates a decline of 7.6% sequentially due to fall in average revenues per truck and lower fuel surcharge revenues. Operating ratio ln this segment is expected to have deteriorated to 93% from 88% in the last reported quarter.

Werner Logistics segment’s revenues are also expected to decline 11.6% from the December-end quarter due to reduced transactional freight opportunities, weak pricing and intense competition from logistics rivals.

Also, softness in freight demand and supply-chain disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have hurt Werner’s first-quarter performance. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2020 earnings has been revised downward by 7.7% to 36 cents in the past 60 days. The figure suggests a decline of 30.77% year over year.

The consensus estimate for overall operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) calls for an increase of 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. This is likely to be caused by declining revenues. Notably, a lower value of the key metric bodes well.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Werner this time around. This is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Werner has an Earnings ESP of -0.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Werner carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

In the last reported quarter, Werner’s earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of 67 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7 cents. However, the bottom line declined 10.7% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $621.8 million lagged the consensus mark of $633.8 million and edged down 3.8%, year over year.

