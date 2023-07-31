What's in Store for Weave Communications' (WEAV) Q2 Earnings?

Weave Communications WEAV will report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.

The company’s second-quarter 2023 revenues are expected to be between $39.5 million and $40.5 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $39.89 million, suggesting an increase of 14.21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The consensus mark for second-quarter loss has remained unchanged at 7 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Weave Communications, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Weave Communications, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Weave Communications, Inc. Quote

Weave Communications beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.54%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Weave Communications’ second-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from solid demand in its communications platform and an expanding clientele.



Continued expansion across its payments offering has been noteworthy. Weave’s extended partnership with Stripe as its payments processing partner is expected to have added more features to the offering, expanding its footprint in the payments space.

Weave Communications banks on an innovative product pipeline catering to the healthcare industry. Its solutions leverage AI to make patient communication and engagement more effective and easier for its customers, thereby driving its second-quarter top line.

Its new Bulk Texting platform allows customers to send a single text message to thousands of their patients simultaneously, improving efficiency and boosting revenues. Its AI-based Response Assistant allows customers to use AI to draft a thoughtful and personalized response to a patient review in significantly less time.

However, challenging macroeconomic conditions, raging inflation and stiff competition are expected to have hurt top-line growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Weave Communications currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Perion Network PERI has an Earnings ESP of +5.14% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PERI’s shares have gained 39.4% year-to-date. Perion Network is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.

Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Fair Isaac’s shares have returned 37.9% year to date. FICO is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 2.

Etsy ETSY has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Etsy’s shares have declined 16.8% year to date. ETSY is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.

