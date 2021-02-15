What's in Store for Waste Management (WM) in Q4 Earnings?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18, before the bell.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

Yield growth is likely to have boosted Waste Management’s fourth-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.98 billion, indicating growth of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for Transfer segment revenues stands at $468 million, suggesting an increase of 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Recycling segment revenues is pegged at $272 million, indicating growth of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for Landfill segment revenues is pegged at $966 million, flat year over year.

The consensus mark for Collection segment revenues is pegged at $2.55 billion, implying a decline of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $1.07, implying a significant year-over-year decline of 10.1%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of -7.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings.

Black Knight BKI has an Earnings ESP of +6.31% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Rocket Companies RKT has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank #2.

TransUnionTRU has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.

