What's in Store for Waste Management (WM) in Q4 Earnings?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

Favorable impacts of organic revenue growth from the collection and disposal business, disciplined pricing programs, volume expansion and sustainability contributions are likely to have boosted Waste Management’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.98 billion, indicating growth of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Operational efficiency is likely to have boosted WM’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, implying growth of 12.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of -4.71% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

