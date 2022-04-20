What's in Store for Waste Management (WM) in Q1 Earnings?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26, before the bell.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail:

Q1 Expectations

Favorable impact of organic revenue growth from the collection and disposal business, disciplined pricing programs, volume increases, and growth from yield are likely to have boosted Waste Management’s first-quarter 2022 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.45 billion, indicating growth of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Operational efficiency is likely to have boosted the company’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $1.12 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 57.5% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.5%.

First Advantage FA has an Earnings ESP of +5.63% and a Zacks Rank #2.

First Advantage has an expected earnings growth rate of 0.9% for the current year.

First Advantage has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank #3.

WEX has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.

WEX has a long-term earnings growth of 17.4%.

