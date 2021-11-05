What's in Store for Virgin Galactic's (SPCE) Q3 Earnings?

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 8, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.00%. Virgin Galactic has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 33.34%, on average.

Factors to Note

During the second quarter, the company received the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval to expand the existing launch license, which marked the first time that the FAA has approved Spaceline to fly customers to space.This approval opened up avenues to a private astronaut market. This is likely to have favored the third-quarter performance.

In the second quarter, the company announced the next rocket-powered spaceflight, Unity 23, from Spaceport America in New Mexico.This flight is likely to be a revenue-generating one with the Italian Air Force. This is likely to have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.20 million.

The company has been experiencing ongoing delays in its business and operations due to the pandemic, which might have weighed on its third-quarter performance. However, solid revenue performance may get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings bottom line is pegged at a loss of 25 cents per share, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Virgin Galactic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Virgin Galactic currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

