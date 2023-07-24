What's in Store for VICI Properties (VICI) in Q2 Earnings?

VICI Properties Inc. VICI is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26 after the closing bell. Its quarterly results are expected to exhibit growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.



In the last reported quarter, this New York-based experiential REIT, which owns the portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, reported adjusted FFO per share of 53 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker.



Over the preceding four quarters, the company’s adjusted FFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and met the same in the other two, the average beat being 0.98%. This is depicted in the graph below:

VICI Properties Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VICI Properties Inc. price-eps-surprise | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

VICI Properties owns one of the largest high-quality portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. It enjoys ownership of three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip, namely Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.



In the wake of the pandemic, VICI Properties is likely to have capitalized on the rebound in demand for its gaming facilities in some high-barriers-to-entry markets during the second quarter. Also, the recovery in the hospitality industry and entertainment destinations is expected to have driven occupancy at the company’s properties, aiding its quarterly earnings.



The company has a geographically diverse portfolio with multiple revenue streams. Its focus on building healthy operator relationships and long-term leases with CPI-based rent escalators are expected to have led to stable cash flows during the quarter, boosting its top-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $885.5 million, suggesting growth of 33.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Income from sales-type leases is currently pegged at $494.5 million, indicating an increase of 3.3% from the previous quarter’s $478.4 million and 31.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $375.2 million.



Income from lease financing receivables and loans stands at $327.5 million, down sequentially from $371.1 million but up from the year-ago period’s $261.7 million.



Revenues from golf operations are estimated at $10.19 million, up from the prior quarter’s $9.85 million and marginally above the year-ago quarter’s $10.17 million.



Further, continuing with its accretive asset-base expansion, in May 2023, VICI entered into definitive agreements to acquire four properties in Alberta, Canada, in a sale-leaseback transaction with Century Casinos, Inc. for $164.7 million or C$221.7 million.



The company’s investment-grade balance sheet and strategic financing activities are likely to have given it an edge.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly FFO per share has been unchanged at 53 cents over the past month. However, the figure suggests 10.4% growth year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an FFO beat for VICI Properties this time. The right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — increases the odds of a beat. However, that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: VICI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: VICI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that are worth considering from the broader REIT sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver a surprise this reporting cycle:



EastGroup Properties EGP is scheduled to report quarterly figures on Jul 25. EGP has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently.



American Tower AMT is slated to release report quarterly numbers on Jul 27. AMT has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



W.P. Carey WPC is slated to report quarterly numbers on Jul 28. WPC has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 presently.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.