What's in Store for Utilities ETFs This Earnings Season?

Big utilities companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers in the coming days. The outlook is mixed this time. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big utilities companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead.

According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with a positive Earnings ESP increases our chances of predicting an earnings beat, while companies with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell rated) are best avoided. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Inside Our Surprise Prediction

Dominion Energy D is likely to report on Nov 4, 2022. D has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.23%.

NextEra Energy NEE is likely to report on Oct 28, 2022. NEE has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.91%.

Duke Energy DUK is likely to report on Nov 4, 2022. DUK has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of -0.64%.

What’s in Store This Earnings Season?

As discussed above, the chances of a broad-based earnings beat are lower. This has been reflected in the latest earnings estimates too, with Duke Energy’s current quarter EPS estimate of $1.83 falling from $1.85 seven days back and $1.86 one month ago.

The current-quarter EPS expectation for NextEra Energy has fallen from $0.76 three months ago to $0.79 now. It was $0.77 one month ago. Dominion Energy’s current-quarter expectation of $1.08 has gone down from $1.09 in the past seven days.

Utility ETFs in Focus

Hence, investors pinning hopes on an upbeat earnings season must be keen on knowing how utilities ETFs are placed before their earnings releases.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU

The fund tracks the Utilities Select Sector Index. It comprises 29 holdings, with the above-mentioned companies carrying about 30% weight. Its AUM is $14.60 billion and expense ratio is 0.10%. It carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy), with a Medium-risk outlook. XLU is down 1.2%.

Vanguard Utilities ETF VPU

The fund tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index and includes stocks of companies that distribute electricity, water, or gas or that operate as independent power producers. It comprises about 60 holdings, with the above-mentioned companies constituting 26.5%. Its AUM is $5.04 billion and expense ratio is 0.10%. It yields 3.22% annually. It carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3, with a Medium-risk outlook. The fund is off 1.2% past year.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU

The fund tracks the Russell 1000 Utilities RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, providing exposure to U.S. companies that supply electricity, gas and water. It comprises 44 holdings, with the above-mentioned companies constituting 26%. Its AUM is $949.6 million and expense ratio is 0.39%. The fund carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 2, with a Medium-risk outlook. The fund is off 1.2% past year.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report



Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU): ETF Research Reports



iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.