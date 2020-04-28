What's in Store for Unum Therapeutics' (UMRX) Q1 Earnings?

We expect investors to focus on Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s UMRX development plans for its preclinical candidate, BOXR1030, when it reports first-quarter 2020 earnings results.

The company’s performance over the last four quarters has been mixed with two estimate misses and two earnings beats, the average positive surprise being 20.30%. In the last reported quarter, Unum Therapeutics delivered a positive earnings surprise of 120.00%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

Unum Therapeutics is focused on developing curative cell therapies for treating patients with solid tumor cancers. With no marketed products, the company only generates revenues from collaborations.

Unum Therapeutics had a collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics SGEN for developing two novel antibody-coupled ACTR therapies using the latter’s proprietary antibodies. In January 2020, the collaboration agreement between the companies was terminated.

In March 2020, Unum Therapeutics announced plans to reduce its current workforce by approximately 60% to focus on the BOXR1030 program and BOXR platform. The company plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application for initiating a clinical study on BOXR1030 later in 2020 to treat solid tumor cancers. BOXR103 is currently in pre-clinical studies.

Activities related to the development of BOXR1030 are likely to have escalated operating expense in the to-be-reported quarter.

Meanwhile, as part of its prioritization toward BOXR1030 and BOXR platform, Unum Therapeutics is looking to close its clinical studies on its lead hematologic candidate ACTR707. The company is concluding two phase I studies on ACTR707. One study evaluated the candidate in combination with Roche’s Rituxan (rituximab) for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), the other evaluated the same in combination with Roche’s Herceptin (trastuzumab) for advanced HER2+ solid tumor cancers. Earlier, the company had announced plans to conclude clinical studies on ACTR087.

Unum Therapeutics expects to end these early-stage studies during the remainder of this year and by early 2021.

We expect management to update the same on the first-quarter earnings call.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Unum Therapeutics this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. But this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Unum Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 33 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Unum Therapeutics sports a Zacks Rank #1, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, its 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult.

