What's in Store for Unum Group (UNM) This Earnings Season?

Unum Group UNM is slated to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 27, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.36% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Note

Lower premium income and weak investment income are likely to get reflected in Unum’s third-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter premium income is pegged at $2.3 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.04% from the prior-year quarter. The company expects further disruption in sales activity, persistency and ultimately premium income due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lower interest rate environment and fluctuations in miscellaneous investment income are likely to have impacted the company’s net investment income in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Unum U.S. segment might have witnessed higher claims incidence in the group life product line due to the impacts of COVID-19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter premium income at the Unum U.S. segment is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Colonial Life segment’s top line growth is likely to have been affected by the pandemic. Sales in the third quarter are likely to have been under pressure. Nevertheless, the Colonial Life segment may have benefited from improved premium income on the back of growth in inforce block. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter premium income at the Colonial Life segment is pegged at $426 million, indicating an improvement of 1.4% from the prior-year quarter.



COVID-19, ongoing Brexit negotiations, uncertainty in the U.K. economy and the low interest rate environment are likely to have affected Unum International segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Expenses are likely to have increased due to higher interest and debt expense, compensation and other expenses.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.30, indicating a decline of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Unum this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Unum has an Earnings ESP of +1.35%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.32 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Unum Group Price and EPS Surprise

Unum Group price-eps-surprise | Unum Group Quote

Zacks Rank: Unum carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the insurance space with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in the upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



Aflac AFL has an Earnings ESP of +3.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Voya Financial VOYA has an Earnings ESP of +3.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Manulife Financial MFC has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Unum Group (UNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.