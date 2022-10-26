What's in Store for Universal Logistics (ULH) in Q3 Earnings?

Universal Logistics ULH is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after market close.

ULH has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 73.68%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Universal Logistics this earnings season.

We expect ULH’s top line to have benefited in the to-be-reported quarter from impressive performances at the contract logistics and intermodal segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues at the contract logistics unit is currently pegged at $201 million, indicating an increase of 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues at the intermodal unit is currently pegged at $149 million, indicating an increase of 18.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

However, operating revenues at Universal Logistics’ trucking unit is likely to have suffered supply-chain woes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues at the trucking unit is currently pegged at $107 million, indicating a decrease of 11.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. High fuel costs are also expected to have dented bottom-line growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Universal Logistics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ULH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Copa Holdings CPA has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. CPA will release results on Nov 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 174.22%, on average.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3. ARCB will release results on Nov 1.

ArcBest has an expected earnings growth rate of 66.43% for the current year. ARCB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.29%, on average. ARCB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.63%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



