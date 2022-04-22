What's in Store for United Microelectronics' (UMC) Q1 Earnings?

United Microelectronics UMC is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings currently stands at 26 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. However, the figure suggests an improvement of 73.33% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for first-quarter net sales is pegged at $2.23 billion, indicating growth of 35.11% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

United Microelectronics’ first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a strong demand environment related to 5G, artificial intelligence of things and automotive megatrends.



The rise of 5G infrastructures and increasing adoption of electronic vehicles might have increased the demand for silicon content. This, in turn, might have spurred the demand for UMC’s 28-nanometer product pipeline across a varied user base. This is likely to have expanded UMC’s market share in the semiconductor industry.



United Microelectronics’ ramping up of initiatives toward 22-nm wafer may get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results. The rising shipment of the 22-nm wafer is likely to have contributed to the wafer revenues of United Microelectronics.

The company’s increasing efforts to expand its manufacturing capacities are anticipated to have helped cater to the rising wafer demand. Prospects around the P6 program might have acted as major catalysts.



Strong cost reduction and meticulous management of capex are also expected to have favored the company’s first-quarter performance.



However, demand-supply imbalance due to prevailing global supply chain constraints may have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



United Microelectronics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

