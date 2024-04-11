What's in Store for United Airlines (UAL) in Q1 Earnings?

United Airlines UAL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 16, after market close.

UAL has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 17.84%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised 31.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Given this backdrop, let’s examine the factors likely to have influenced United Airlines’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

We expect high fuel costs to have dented UAL’s bottom-line performance in the March quarter. Even though, oil price has come down from the highs witnessed earlier, the same still remains high. For first-quarter 2024, we expect the average fuel cost per gallon to be $3.38 per gallon, higher than the first-quarter 2023 actual figure of $3.33.

Additionally, UAL is burdened with expenses related to non-fuel unit costs. Non-fuel unit cost or cost per available seat mile (CASM: adjusted) is expected to increase in mid-single digits from first-quarter 2023 levels. High labor costs and low capacity are leading to the uptick. Our estimate hints at a 5.2% increase from the year-ago levels.

Labor costs are likely to have been high due to higher wages arising from the contract with pilots that was ratified in 2023. We expect salaries and related costs to increase 28% in first-quarter 2024 from first-quarter 2023 actuals.

Buoyant air-travel demand in the holiday period is likely to have boosted the top line in the quarter under review. We expect passenger revenues to jump 9.4% from the prior year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Airlines this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UAL has an Earnings ESP of -11.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Q4 Highlights

United Airlines’ fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $2 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 but declined 18.7% year over year.



Operating revenues of $13.63 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.54 billion. The top line increased 9.9% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. This was driven by a 10.9% rise in passenger revenues (which accounted for 91.1% of the top line) to $12.42 bllion. Almost 41,779 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the fourth quarter.

