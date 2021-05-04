What's in Store for Twilio (TWLO) This Earnings Season?

Twilio TWLO is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.

The company anticipates revenues between $526 million and $536 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $533.4 million, suggesting 46.2% growth from the $364.9 million reported in the year-ago period.

Twilio forecasts non-GAAP loss per share between 9 cents and 12 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter under review is pegged at a loss per share of 9 cents.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 171.1%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

Twilio’s first-quarter results are likely to have gained from the accelerated digital-transformation projects across many industries owing to the remote-working wave amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations are reconfiguring their set-ups for a work-from-home operational environment and making nearly 100% e-commerce a reality.

The company is anticipated to have witnessed demand from health care, education, retail and crisis management organizations. However, soft demand from ride-sharing, hospitality and travel industries are likely to have slightly offset the benefits of the aforementioned factors.

Twilio’s expanding foothold among leading enterprises is also likely to have been a key catalyst. Remarkably, in the last reported quarter, the company added more than 13,000 new clients, taking the total active customer count to more than 221,000.

Moreover, Twilio’s efforts to fortify its global footprint will likely reflect on the quarterly results. Further, the introductions of Twilio Conversations, SendGrid Ads and SendGrid’s Email Validation API are anticipated to have been conducive to the company’s performance.

Nonetheless, Twilio’s rising investments in lower-margin international regions might have dampened its profitability. The company has entered into new product and geography markets to continue its high growth momentum. In addition, the firm acquired customer-data start-up Segment Inc. for $3.2 billion last November.

Also, the firm is stepping up investments in its systems and infrastructure, go-to-market team and Flex, as well as in R&D, which is likely to have clipped the company’s profitability during the January-March period.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Twilio this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Twilio currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +3.82%.

