What's in Store for Turtle Beach (HEAR) This Earnings Season?

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 44.8%. Turtle Beach topped the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the positive surprise being 41%, on average.



The San Diego, CA-based audio technology company is expected to have recorded higher revenues on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by robust demand for headsets as well as ROCCAT line of personal computers (PCs) and keyboards. The ongoing pandemic situation has not only boosted work-from-home trend but has also amplified the demand for gaming gear, thereby bolstering the overall engagement of gaming enthusiasts with utmost ease, likely boosting Turtle Beach’s third-quarter results.

Factors at Play

During the quarter under review, Turtle Beach joined forces with two French gaming influencers — Skyrroz and Inoxtag. The alliance is expected to have boosted ROCCAT’s presence in the French gaming market. It also introduced specialized bundles of next-gen audio headsets and accessories, namely — Atlas Edge, Atlas One and Elite Atlas — to deliver a superior virtual learning and work-from-home experience while effectively tackling the challenges of the pandemic situation. This is likely to be positively reflected in the upcoming results.



Impressively, the leading gaming accessory brand witnessed significant sales growth in July. The company’s best-selling Recon 70 series wired headsets along with recently-introduced Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headsets positions it well to continue leading in 2020 and beyond.



Further, Turtle Beach’s PC peripheral brand, ROCCAT, launched the Elo series PC gaming headsets and unveiled Titan Optical Switch with three new variants of its Vulcan keyboard series during the quarter. ROCCAT also unveiled Burst Pro PC gaming mouse to offer PC gamers a competitive advantage with high-speed performance. These highlight the strength of its brand amid the backdrop of a record-breaking year for the video game industry. Such developments are likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s third-quarter top line.



For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $84 million, indicating a 78.7% surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Adjusted earnings per share are pegged at 25 cents, suggesting an improvement from a loss of 18 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

