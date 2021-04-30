What's in Store for TTEC Holdings (TTEC) in Q1 Earnings?

TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 70%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $526.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 21.9%. Increased volumes from existing as well as new clients are likely to have positively impacted the top line in the quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1 per share and calls for year-over-year increase of 56.3%. Revenue growth and increased mix of higher-margin verticals and offerings are expected to have driven the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TTEC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TTEC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TeleTech Holdings, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

BGSF, Inc. BGSF, with an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO, with an Earnings ESP of +30.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Avis Budget CAR, with an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

