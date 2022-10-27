What's in Store for Triton International (TRTN) Q3 Earnings?

Triton International TRTN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open.

TRTN has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 7.45%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Triton International this earnings season.

We expect supply-chain woes to have dented TRTN’s performance in the September quarter. High-fuel costs might also have hit the bottom-line performance. The inflation-induced high-interest-rate regime is also likely to have affected performance. Higher interest rates raise finance costs and potentially weaken borrowing and lending activities.

Despite the headwinds, trading volumes and container demand are likely to have been higher than the year-ago level owing to the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions. This is likely to aid results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Triton International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TRTN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Copa Holdings CPA has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. CPA will release results on Nov 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. Copa Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 174.22%, on average.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3. ARCB will release results on Nov 1.

ArcBest has an expected earnings growth rate of 66.43% for the current year. ARCB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.29%, on average. ARCB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.63%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.