What's in Store for Triton International (TRTN) Q1 Earnings?

Triton International Limited TRTN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 24, before market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2020 earnings is pegged at $1.03 in the past 60 days.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the company’s performance in the quarter.

Triton International’s overall performance is likely to have been affected by low demand for new containers and decreased container pickup volumes. Travel disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak are likely to have dented factory output and contract export volumes from China in the March quarter.

Furthermore, the company’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by seasonal sluggishness and higher selling, general and administrative expenses. Reduced lease rates are also expected to have made an impact on Jan-Mar results.

However, the signing of the phase one trade deal in January between the United States and China is likely to have aided volumes to some extent amid the coronavirus pandemonium. This is because coronavirus-related woes are likely to have been felt only in the final month of the quarter to be reportred.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Triton International in this earnings season. This is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Triton International has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.03. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Triton International carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

In the last reported quarter, Triton International’s earnings of $1.07 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7 cents. Also, the bottom line declined 14.4% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $331.18 million fell 6.8%, year over year.

