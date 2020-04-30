What's in Store for TransDigm Group's (TDG) Q2 Earnings?

Transdigm Group Incorporated TDG is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 5, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 8.11%. Moreover, earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters by 10.67%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.



Factors at Play



We expect commercial after-market sales to have boosted Transdigm Group’s top-line performance in the first quarter, keeping up with its usual trend. Further, positive synergies from the Esterline buyout are expected to have contributed significantly to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, indicating an annual improvement of 19.5%.



However, commercial OEM market sales are expected to reflect signs of weakness primarily due to Boeing’s BA 737 MAX production rate cuts. Further, due to the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company might have been unable to make significant deliveries during the latter part of the quarter. This is likely to have negatively impacted the to-be-reported quarter’s bottom line.



In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings stands at $4.18 per share, implying a marginal 0.7% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransDigm Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -4.79%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: TransDigm Group carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), currently.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some defense companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. SPR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 6. The company has an Earnings ESP of +18.35% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 7. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.