What's in Store for Trane Technologies (TT) in Q2 Earnings?

Trane Technologies plc TT will report its second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 3, 2022, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing once, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for Trane’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.14 billion, indicating 8.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased customer demand within all of its segments.

The consensus mark for TT's EPS in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $2.1 per share, indicating 9.4% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trane this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane has an Earnings ESP of -0.02% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.

TuSimple has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.6% for the current year. TSP has an expected revenue growth rate of 135.8% for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCORhas an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. FLT also has an expected revenue growth rate of 18.4% for the current year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.