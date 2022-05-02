What's in Store for Trane Technologies (TT) in Q1 Earnings?

Trane Technologies plc TT will report first-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on May 4, 2022, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for Trane’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.16 billion, indicating 4.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased customer demand within all of its segments.

The consensus mark for TT's EPS in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $1 per share, indicating 1% year-over-year decline. Continued supply chain and logistics challenges, cost inflation, and the company’s incremental business reinvestments are expected to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trane this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Trane Technologies plc Price and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-eps-surprise | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have jumped 43.8% in the past year.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +26.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Opendoor Technologies has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75.54%, on average. Open’s shares have declined 65.5% in the past year.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. FLT’s shares have declined 9.9% in the past year.

