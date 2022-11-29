What's in Store for Toronto-Dominion (TD) in Q4 Earnings?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is slated to announce fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31) results on Dec 1, before the opening bell. The company’s quarterly earnings are expected to have decreased on a year-over-year basis.



In the last-reported quarter, Toronto-Dominion’s earnings were supported by an increase in net interest income on the back of higher interest rates and rising loan demand. However, an increase in expenses, a fall in non-interest income and higher provision for credit losses were major headwinds.



Toronto-Dominion has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.39%.

Toronto Dominion Bank The Price and EPS Surprise

Toronto Dominion Bank The price-eps-surprise | Toronto Dominion Bank The Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been revised to 2% lower over the past seven days to $1.50 per share. This indicates a decline of 9.6% from the prior-year reported number.

Major Factors at Play

Net Interest Income (NII): Overall demand for loans improved in the August-October quarter. Further, the Bank of Canada raised the interest rates twice during the quarter, bringing the policy rate to 3.75%. Thus, higher interest rates and decent loan demand are expected to have supported Toronto-Dominion’s NII.



Investment Banking Revenues: Deal-making continued to slow down in the fiscal fourth quarter as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and raging inflation numbers weighed on business sentiments globally. Thus, Toronto-Dominion’s advisory fees are likely to have been adversely impacted.



Similarly, the IPOs and follow-up equity issuances dried up as equity market performance turned disappointing. Also, bond issuance volume was muted. Hence, Toronto-Dominion’s underwriting fees are likely to have been adversely impacted in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Trading Income: Due to persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical issues, equity markets witnessed a significant rise in volatility and higher client activity in the fiscal fourth quarter. Also, fixed-income markets’ performance remained decent amid concerns related to inflation. Thus, Toronto-Dominion’s trading revenues are likely to have been impressive in the to-be-reported quarter.



Provisions: With the rise in loan balance and expectations of economic slowdown due to geopolitical and inflation concerns, Toronto-Dominion is expected to have built reserves in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What Our Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Toronto-Dominion this time around. This is because it doesn’t have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Toronto-Dominion is -1.33%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

Barclays BCS reported third-quarter 2022 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.51 billion ($1.78 billion), up 10% from the prior-year quarter.



Barclays’ quarterly results were aided by a rise in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. In the reported quarter, the company recorded a substantial year-over-year rise in credit impairment charges.



HSBC Holdings HSBC reported a third-quarter 2022 pre-tax profit of $3.1 billion, down 41.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Results reflected a rise in adjusted revenues. However, adjusted expenses increased from the year-ago quarter, which was a headwind for HSBC. The expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges were a net charge in the quarter under review against a release in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.