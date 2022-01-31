What's in Store for The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q2 Earnings?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL is likely to register growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Feb 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5,473 million, suggesting an increase of 12.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a couple of cents to $2.62 per share in the last seven days, it projects growth of 0.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The manufacturer and marketer of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37%, on average. The Estee Lauder Companies delivered an earnings surprise of 13.2% in the last reported quarter.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

Things to Note

The Estee Lauder Companies is gaining on growing online business. The company is implementing new technology and digital experiences, including online booking for each store appointment, omni-channel loyalty programs and high-touch services. The Estee Lauder Companies’ Skin Care portfolio has also been a driver.



Management expects second-quarter fiscal 2022 net sales growth in the band of 11-13% year over year. The company highlighted that additional sales from acquisitions, divestitures and brand closures are likely to have added nearly 3 points to growth. Organic net sales growth is anticipated between 8-10% in the quarter under review. The company expects quarterly adjusted earnings in the range of $2.51-$2.61 per share at constant currency.



However, the company has been facing adverse impacts stemming from pandemic-led global transportation delays owing to port congestion, labor and container shortages as well as shipment delays. These factors are leading to a rise in transportation and logistics costs. That said, management is on track to counter such headwinds via strategic price rise, product mix, the timing of shipments and use of air freight, among other efforts. The Estee Lauder Companies is benefiting from cost-saving initiatives like Leading Beauty Forward and the post-COVID business acceleration program.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The Estee Lauder Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The Estee Lauder Companies carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.13%.

Some More Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some more companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Hershey HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a couple of cents in the past 30 days to $1.63 per share, calling for a 9.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Hershey’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.3 billion, suggesting a rise of 3.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HSY delivered an earnings beat of 4.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Coty Inc. COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +37.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. COTY is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 13.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 12 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 29.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COTY delivered an earnings beat of 66.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Service Corporation International SCI has an Earnings ESP of +17.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. Service Corporation is anticipated to register growth in the top line but a decline in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,012 million, indicating a rise of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Service Corporation’s bottom line has jumped 11.1% in the past 30 days to $1.00 per share. The consensus estimate suggests a drop of 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. SCI has delivered an earnings beat of 45.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.