What's in Store for Texas Instruments (TXN) in Q1 Earnings?

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23.



For first-quarter 2024, Texas Instruments expects revenues between $3.45 billion and $3.75 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.61 billion, suggesting a decline of 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Management expects earnings between 96 cents and $1.16 per share for the quarter under review. The consensus mark is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a fall of 42.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



TXN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on one occasion, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Increasing demand for analog and embedded technologies across the automotive and industrial markets is likely to have been a tailwind. This is expected to have aided growth in the chip content per application in the first quarter.



The growing momentum of Texas Instruments in the enterprise systems market is anticipated to have been a plus.



Expanding manufacturing capabilities are expected to have benefited the quarterly performance.



The company’s strong investments in growth avenues and competitive advantages, including manufacturing, technology and product portfolio expansion, are expected to have been positives.



Texas Instruments’ continuous returns to shareholders are anticipated to have acted as tailwinds. Its deepening focus on accelerating the free cash flow generation is likely to have been another positive. The impacts of all these factors are expected to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions are anticipated to have weighed on TXN in the quarter under review.



Widespread weakness in the industrial and communication equipment markets is likely to have been a major headwind.



A weakening demand environment primarily due to inventory reductions by customers is expected to have impacted the performance of the Analog and Embedded Processing segments in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog revenues is pegged at $2.69 billion, suggesting a decline of 18.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for Embedded Processing revenues is pinned at $715.28 million, indicating a fall of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Texas Instruments this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Texas Instruments currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

