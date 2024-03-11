What's in Store for Target Hospitality (TH) in Q4 Earnings?

Target Hospitality Corp. TH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 13, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 24 cents, indicating a 22.6% deterioration from 31 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $118 million, suggesting a decline of 22.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors at Play

Target Hospitality’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a materially expanded presence (providing critical hospitality solutions to the U.S. government), strong customer demand (in Hospitality and Facility Services – South or HFS-South segment) and a normalized pricing environment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues from the HFS-South segment is pegged at $38.5 million compared with $34.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Increased focus on strategic partnerships (to jointly pursue the creation of new ICF sites) and solutions for various U.S. government agencies and commercial applications (supporting national defense, energy transition and humanitarian efforts) are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, potential changes in government policies, including those related to immigration, could negatively impact the business, affecting both the company's operations and its contractor customers. The Zacks Consensus estimate for fourth-quarter government segment revenues is pegged at $78 million, compared with $115 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Target Hospitality this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Target Hospitality has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

