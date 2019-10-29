What's in Store for Tandem Diabetes' (TNDM) Q3 Earnings?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM is slated to report third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 4, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 86.9%. Tandem Diabetes’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 60.9%.

Let's take a look at how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Key Catalysts

Tandem Diabetes' strong earnings growth trajectory is expected to have continued in the third quarter, courtesy of a strong global surge in sales of its t:slim X2 insulin pump. Particularly, the pump has been registering strong momentum within the Animas customer segment.

The positive customer reception for the pump and the Tandem Device Updater are expected to have driven growth for the company during the third quarter.

Solid adoption of the recently-launched Basal-IQ technology among healthcare providers is also expected to have contributed to the company’s top line during the quarter.

Internationally, over the recent past, majority of the company’s sales have been driven by an increasing number of Animas conversions. We expect this trend to have continued through the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Per our proven model, a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to deliver a positive earnings surprise. This is exactly the case here as you will see below.

Tandem Diabetes has an Earnings ESP of +33.33%.

Tandem Diabetes carries a Zacks Rank #2.

