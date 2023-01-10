What's in Store for Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) Q4 Earnings?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 12.

For the fourth quarter, TSM anticipates revenues between $19.9 billion and $20.7 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $20.29 billion, suggesting growth of 28.96% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating an improvement of 54.78% from the prior-year reported figure. The estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters with the average earnings surprise of 4.70%.

Factors to Note

Taiwan Semiconductor’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to reflect the impacts of strong efforts toward innovating technological product offerings.

Strengthening momentum across advanced technologies, which are defined as 7 nanometer (nm) and below, is likely to have benefited TSM in the quarter under review.

Increasing demand for Taiwan Semiconductor’s 5 nm technology is expected to have driven its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Continuous investment in leading edge and specialty technologies is anticipated to have aided the quarterly performance.

Strength across CPU, networking, 3D solutions and AI accelerators might have driven the company’s high-performance computing revenues in the quarter to be reported.

Growing foundry industry and the increasing proliferation of IoT products are expected to have benefited the fourth quarter performance.

Steady demand in the data center and automotive-related end market segments is likely to have remained a tailwind to TSM’s business.

However, softness in the consumer end market segments is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

Supply-chain disruptions, rising inflation, semiconductor cyclicality and geopolitical tensions are expected to have acted as headwinds in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Taiwan Semiconductor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case in here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Taiwan Semiconductor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

MSCI MSCI has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MSCI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI’s earnings is pegged at $2.71 per share, suggesting an increase of 7.97% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Endava is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 7.94% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.

Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +0.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Analog Devices is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, suggesting an increase of 33.5% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

