What's in Store for Taiwan Semiconductors' (TSM) Q1 Earnings?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 18.



For the first quarter, TSM anticipates revenues between $18 billion and $18.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $18.38 billion, suggesting growth of 9.96% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, indicating a decline of 1.5% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



Taiwan Semiconductor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 7.8%.

Factors to Note

The company’s strong efforts toward innovating technology products are likely to get reflected in its first-quarter results.



Continuous investments in leading-edge and specialty technologies are anticipated to have aided the company’s quarterly performance.



Strength in 7nm and 3nm technologies is expected to have driven TSM’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The solid adoption of 5nm technology is likely to have contributed well to the wafer revenues of the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, Taiwan Semiconductor’s growing efforts to ramp up the production of 3nm and development of 2nm are anticipated to have been a tailwind.



The focus on diversifying its customer base and expanding into new applications, such as HPC (high-performance computing) and smartphone applications, is anticipated to have contributed well in the quarter to be reported.



However, the impacts of smartphone seasonality are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Mounting expenses associated with setting up and operating semiconductor fabrication facilities overseas are likely to have been concerning. Also, a challenging macroeconomic scenario is expected to have acted as a headwind in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Taiwan Semiconductor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Taiwan Semiconductor has an Earnings ESP of +1.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TSM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

