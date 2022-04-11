What's in Store for Taiwan Semiconductors' (TSM) Q1 Earnings?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 14.



For the first quarter, TSM anticipates revenues between $16.6 billion and $17.2 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $16.97 billion, suggesting growth of 31.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating an improvement of 32.3% from the prior-year reported figure. Additionally, the estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



Taiwan Semiconductor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.88%, on average.

Factors to Note

Taiwan Semiconductor’s strong efforts toward innovating technology products are likely to get reflected in its March-quarter results.



Solid demand for TSM’s 7-nanometer (nm) technology is expected to have driven its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The strong momentum across advanced technologies, which are defined as 7nm and below, is likely to have benefited Taiwan Semiconductor in the quarter under review.



The impacts of its deepening focus on the full volume production of 5nm are likely to reflect on the first-quarter results. The growing production of 6nm is expected to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Evidently, all these positives are likely to have aided the TSM’s first-quarter wafer revenues.



Taiwan Semiconductor is expected to have benefited from the uptick in chip design activity. The momentum in 5G smartphone launches is expected to have bolstered TSM’s 5G smartphone penetration rate in the quarter under review. Further, TSM is likely to have gained strength from growth in high-performance computing (HPC)-related applications.



This apart, continuous recovery in the automotive sector is likely to have acted as a major tailwind to Taiwan Semiconductor’s business.



Additionally, strength across CPU, networking and AI accelerators is likely to have boosted HPC revenues for the quarter to be reported.



The first-quarter results are likely to reflect the growing foundry industry and the increasing proliferation of IoT products.



However, the ongoing pandemic adversities might reflect on the to-be-reported quarter’s results. Weak end-market demand and supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to have acted as headwinds in the first quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Taiwan Semiconductor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Taiwan Semiconductor has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Apple is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, suggesting an increase of 2.1% from the prior fiscal year’s reported figure.



Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Fortive is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTV’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 7.9% from the prior year’s reported figure.



WESCO International WCC has an Earnings ESP of +10.46% and is Zacks #3 Ranked at present.



WESCO is expected to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WCC’s earnings is pegged at $2.20 per share, which suggests an increase of 53.8% from the prior year’s reported figure.



