What's in Store for T. Rowe Price (TROW) in Q1 Earnings?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results before the opening bell on May 2. TROW’s quarterly earnings and revenues are projected to have declined from the year-ago reported figures.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net revenues declined because of a fall in assets under management (AUM) and investment advisory fees.

T. Rowe Price does not have a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 5.6%.

TROW’s activities in the to-be-reported quarter won analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter earnings of $1.73 per share has moved marginally upward over the past seven days. However, the figure indicates a decline of 37.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric is $1.52.

The consensus estimate for revenues of $1.51 billion indicates an 18.9% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. Our estimate for the metric is $1.51 billion.

Key Factors & Estimates for Q1

The performance of asset managers in the first quarter is expected to have been affected by transitory challenges in the industry. The decline in global markets, which depressed net flows across the industry in 2022, is expected to have continued in the first quarter.

Secular trends like market share tilt from active to passive; open-ended mutual funds to exchange traded funds, collective investment trusts and SMAs; and public markets to private markets are expected to have affected TROW’s quarterly performance.

Amid the challenging operating environment, T. Rowe Price is likely to have continued to record net outflows in the first quarter. Per the company’s monthly metrics data, it recorded net outflows of $16.1 billion in the quarter under review.

Despite this, the company’s preliminary AUM of $1.28 trillion as of Mar 31, 2023, increased 5.2% from $1.23 trillion recorded as of Sep 30, 2023.

Although the preliminary AUM balance shows a sequential rise, TROW’s investment management business is likely to have been negatively impacted by market fluctuations and foreign exchange translations. The consensus estimate for investment advisory fees of $1.36 billion indicates a fall of 17.7% from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric is $1.39 billion.

Also, the consensus estimate for administrative, distribution and servicing fees of $123 million indicates a fall of 21.1% from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric is $149.2 million.

Coming to expenses, T. Rowe Price is expected to have incurred higher employee compensation expenses due to rising salaries on account of inflation. The company’s initiatives to attract investment advisory clients and additional investments from its existing clients are expected to have led to significant expenditure. Thus, overall expenses are expected to have risen in the quarter under review, impeding bottom-line growth. Our estimate for operating expenses is $1.06 billion.

Earnings Whispers

According to our proven model, the chances of T. Rowe Price beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because the company does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: T. Rowe Price has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

