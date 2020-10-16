What's in Store for Synchrony Financial's (SYF) Q3 Earnings?

Synchrony Financial SYF will release third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 20, before the market opens.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, suggesting a 36.1% drop from the year-ago reported figure, mainly due to COVID-19-led muted revenues.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 6 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. However, the bottom line plunged 95.9% year over year, thanks to depressed revenues.

Key Catalysts for Q3 Earnings

The company’s revenues might have been affected by the coronavirus situation in the quarter under review. It is likely to have witnessed lower interest and fees on loans from its Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating a 21% downfall from the year-earlier reported number. The consensus mark for net interest income stands at $3.5 billion, hinting at a 20.8% fall from the prior-year reported number.



Synchrony Financial is also expected to have endured elevated expenses due to operational losses and certain expenditures related to its response to COVID-19.



In the to-be-reported quarter, weak purchase volume is likely to have persisted due to lower travel, entertainment, events, etc.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for efficiency ratio is 33.7%, implying a rise from the year-ago reported figure of 30.8%.



Nonetheless, he company is expected to have consistently gained from digital sales volume.



In Retail Card, the company is likely to have witnessed a hike in digital sales and mobile channel.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Synchrony Financial this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise, which you can see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Synchrony Financial has an Earnings ESP of +8.71%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 84 cents, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Synchrony Financial Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Synchrony Financial price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Synchrony Financial Quote

Zacks Rank: Synchrony Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which increases the predictive power of ESP.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks worth considering from the finance sector with a perfect mix of elements to also surpass estimates in the upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



Equitable Holdings, Inc. EQH is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 4. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.74%.



Capital One Financial Corporation COF has an Earnings ESP of +10.74% and is presently Zacks #3 Ranked. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct 22.



Moodys Corporation MCO is slated to announce third-quarter earnings on Oct 29. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +5.22% and is a #2 Ranked player, presently.

