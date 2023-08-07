What's in Store for Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) Q4 Earnings?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, SMCI expects revenues between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.17 billion, indicating growth of 32.38% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.

SMCI anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $2.21 and $2.71 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.4 per share, indicating a 29.77% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

SMCI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missing the mark once, the average surprise being 5.32%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note

SMCI’s strength in new edge platforms, growing traction among customers worldwide, and increasing design wins are likely to have aided its performance during the fiscal fourth quarter.

An expanding portfolio and focus toward developing ideal products for AI workloads, 5G telco applications and accelerated storage systems are likely to have benefited SMCI’s performance in the quarter under review.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 Server & Storage Systems revenues is pegged at $1.82 billion, indicating growth of 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient rack-scale plug-n-play Total IT Solutions and the company’s green computing methodology is expected to have boosted SMCI’s revenues during the to-be-reported quarter.

Improvements in the availability of key components and scaling up SMCI’s manufacturing capacity are likely to have supported revenue growth in the quarter to be reported.

Growing investments in its Building Block solution, advanced software and robust security and service features are likely to have benefited its performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Additionally, SMCI’s solid momentum across more Large Datacenters, AI/ML, Storage, Cloud, 5G/Telco and IOT markets are likely to have contributed well.



The company’s expanding product portfolio featuring Intel 4th Gen Scalable Xeon processors, 4th Gen AMD EPYC and Ryzen 7000 series processors and NVIDIA HGX H100 GPUs are expected to have boosted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, persistent macroeconomic headwinds, aggressive pricing strategies and lower factory efficiency are expected to have hurt SMCI’s profitability in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

The Zacks model predicts that the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Super Micro Computer has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

PubMatic PUBM has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PUBM’s shares have gained 52.1% year-to-date. PubMatic is set to post second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8.

Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +6.9% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Twilio’s shares have gained 25.2% year to date. TWLO is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8.

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and a Zacks Rank #1.

NVIDIA’s shares have gained 205.8% year to date. NVDA is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 23.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

