What's in Store for Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) Q2 Earnings?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on Jan 31.



For the fiscal second quarter, SMCI expects revenues between $1.77 billion and $1.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.77 billion, indicating growth of 50.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.



SMCI anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $3.07 and $3.22 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share, indicating a significant jump from the 88 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



SMCI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 9.42%.

Key Factors to Note

SMCI’s strength in new edge platforms, growing traction among customers across the world, and increasing design wins are likely to have aided its performance during the fiscal second quarter.



Further, expanding its portfolio and deepening focus toward developing products ideal for AI workloads, 5G telco applications and accelerated storage systems is likely to have benefited SMCI’s performance in the quarter under review.



Additionally, increasing demand for rack-scale Total IT Solutions and accelerated computing platforms is expected to have boosted SMCI’s total addressable market size during the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the company’s efforts to combine its Building Block solution, advanced software, and robust security and service features are likely to have driven the momentum of its Total IT Solutions among the customers in the fiscal second quarter.



Additionally, SMCI’s solid momentum across accelerated GPU/AI workloads, software-defined storage and networking, public and hybrid cloud and 5G/Edge/IoT Platforms are likely to have contributed well.



Growing investments in data center management software, security features, cloud stack and service, are likely to have benefited its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, supply-chain disruptions led by the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have continued impacting the company’s financial performance during the fiscal second quarter negatively.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SMCI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



SMCI has an Earnings ESP of +6.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.