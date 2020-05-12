What's in Store for Stratasys (SSYS) This Earnings Season?

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS is slated to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 14.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $140.9 million, suggesting a 9.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

The company is likely to report a loss in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss per share of 4 cents, which compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s performance. The 3D printer maker had reported earnings per share of 10 cents in the first quarter of 2019.

Stratasys surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses, the average positive surprise being 10.7%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at play

During the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings conference call, Stratasys had noted that it expects the first-quarter 2020 performance to be negatively impacted by significant macroeconomic headwinds due to the coronavirus menace.

The coronavirus-induced massive supply-chain disruptions might have hurt Stratasys’ product shipments in the quarter under review. Additionally, as the pandemic has had a sector-wide impact, some of Stratasys’ customers are expected to have either cancelled or postponed purchases.

Furthermore, a bleak 3D printing demand due to the prevalent weakness in manufacturing activities and industrial productions are likely to have hurt Stratasys’ quarterly performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Stratasys this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stratasys currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +20.00%.

