What's in Store for STMicroelectronics' (STM) Q1 Earnings?

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 22. In the last reported quarter, STMicroelectronics delivered a positive earnings surprise of 16.2%.

For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share. This indicates growth of 20% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, implying growth of 13.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

In the to-be-reported quarter, the company’s well-performing products are likely to have aided its performance across all end-markets served. Moreover, the company’s higher-value products are likely to have contributed to top-line growth in the quarter.

It has been witnessing growing contract wins in areas of braking, body control and engine management. This is expected to have helped STMicroelectronics to sustain momentum in the automotive market.

The company’s robust microcontrollers, sensors, power, analog and other connectivity products should have aided top-line growth in the first quarter.

Increased usage of electronic applications in cars, especially smart cars and autonomous vehicles, is expected to have been a catalyst for its growth in the automotive market. STMicroelectronics’ expanding design wins for silicon carbide products are expected to have been another growth catalyst for this particular market.

For the quarter to be reported, the company expects net revenues to be $2.36 billion — indicating a decrease of 14.3% sequentially (+/-350 basis points [bps]) — and gross margin to be 38% (+/-200 bps).

Concerns

Weak pricing power pressure in the chip market and higher level of inventory might have hurt its performance in the first quarter.

The ongoing trade tension regarding tariffs between the United States and China, and global coronavirus-driven economic crisis are major headwinds that have been raising volatility in the semiconductor market. These are likely to pose a challenge to the upcoming quarterly results.

