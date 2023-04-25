What's in Store for STMicroelectronics (STM) in Q1 Earnings?

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27.



For the first quarter, the company expects net revenues of $4.2 billion at the mid-point.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, indicating growth of 22.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The metric has moved 1% upward over the past 30 days.



STM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.3%.

Factors to Consider

Solid demand for the company’s robust microcontrollers, microprocessors, sensors, power, analog and other connectivity products is likely to have driven its top-line growth in the industrial market in the quarter under review.



Further, STM’s robust portfolio of embedded processing solutions might have aided it in winning design wins across a wide range of industrial applications.



The growing uptake of motion and environmental sensors, time-of-flight ranging sensors, wireless charging products, touch display controllers and secure solutions in smartphones is anticipated to have aided its performance in the personal electronics market in the first quarter.



The strong momentum in design wins of smartwatches and other wearables is likely to have been another positive.



Increasing demand in the automotive product group across all geographies is likely to have aided STM’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Growing electrification and digitalization of the automotive industry are expected to have been a tailwind. Strong design wins with ST power modules in electronic vehicle applications are likely to have driven its growth in the automotive market in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strengthening customer engagements in cellular and satellite communication infrastructure is expected to have aided STM’s performance in the communications equipment, computer and peripherals market in the quarter under review.



All the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to have affected the overall first-quarter performance of the company.



However, the coronavirus-induced supply-chain disruptions in the semiconductor market are expected to have negatively impacted STMicroelectronics’ quarterly performance.



Mounting expenses are likely to have been another headwind in the quarter under discussion. Negative impacts of rising geopolitical tensions might have been concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for STMicroelectronics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



STMicroelectronics has an Earnings ESP of +6.56% and a Zacks Rank #2.

