What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance.

Q2 Results

In the last reported quarter, the company's earnings and sales declined year over year. SCCO also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts.



The company surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one, while came up with in-line results in the other, resulting in a negative average surprise of 10.91%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings per share is currently pegged at 56 cents, indicating a decline of 50% from the prior-year quarter. The estimate has moved down 10% over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for the quarter's revenues stands at $2.37 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 11.6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Southern Copper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Southern Copper is -0.89%. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Southern Copper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Key Factors

Copper accounts for more than 80% of the company's sales. Over the past few quarters, SCCO has been witnessing lower production at its Peruvian mines due to lower ore grades. This trend is expected to continue through 2022 and the third quarter is unlikely to have been an exception.Copper prices were on a downtrend in the third quarter, weighed down by mounting fears of a global economic slowdown and resurgent COVID outbreaks in top consumer China.



Silver prices have also been negatively impacted this year, weighed down by the stronger U.S. dollar, rising interest rates and sluggish growth. SCCO has also been facing higher costs for diesel and fuel, operating and repair materials, supplies, and energy, as well as higher labor costs.



Overall, lower production levels, lower copper and silver prices, as well as elevated costs might have impacted the company’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter. Savings from the company's stringent cost control measures are likely to have negated some of the impacts.

Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company's shares have fallen 28.4% over the past year compared with the industry's decline of 28.5%.

