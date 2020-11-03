What's in Store for Solar Senior Capital's (SUNS) Q3 Earnings?

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. SUNS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, after market close. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to have witnessed a decline in the quarter on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected a decline in total investment income as well as lower expenses.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5.5%.

However, its activities during the third quarter were not adequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings of 30 cents has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.3%.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $8.07 billion, which reflects a 22.4% decline from the year-ago period.

Key Estimates for Q3

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest income for companies less than 5% owned is pegged at $5.94 million, suggesting a 5.1% rise sequentially.



Likewise, the consensus estimate for dividends for companies more than 25% owned is pegged at $2.13 million, indicating no change from the previous quarter’s reported number.



Here is what our quantitative model predicts:



According to our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether Solar Senior Capital will be able to beat estimates this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Solar Senior Capital is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. While this increases the predictive power of ESP, we also need a positive ESP to be confident of an earnings beat.



Among other finance stocks, LendingTree, Inc. TREE, Ellington Financial LLC EFC and Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN are also slated to release results on Nov 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.