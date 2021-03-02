What's in Store for Slack Technologies (WORK) in Q4 Earnings?

Slack Technologies, Inc.’s WORK fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to have remained flat while revenues are likely to have increased year over year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average beat being 81.2%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $238.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 31.2%. Expansion of existing paid customers and addition of new paid customers are expected to have driven the top line.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 4 cents, suggesting no change from the year-ago reported figure. High operating expenses are expected to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Slack this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Slack has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Slack Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Slack Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Slack Technologies, Inc. Quote

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.