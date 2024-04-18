What's in Store for Sherwin-Williams (SHW) in Q1 Earnings?

The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results before the opening bell on Apr 23.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 12.1%. It pulled off an earnings surprise of roughly 0.6% in the last reported quarter.



Sherwin-Williams' shares have gained 32.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 31.9%.



What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for SHW for the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $5,488.7 million, suggesting a rise of around 0.9% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales for SHW’s Consumer Brands Group for the first quarter is $856.6 million, implying a decline of 1.8% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Performance Coatings Group is $1,683.8 million, which indicates a 1.5% year-over-year decline. The consensus estimate for Paint Stores Group is $2,957.6 million, which suggests a rise of 3.4% from the year-ago reported number.

Factors to Watch

Sherwin-Williams is likely to have benefited from its actions to expand retail operations in response to high domestic demand. The company is still focused on obtaining a larger share of its end markets, as demonstrated by the growing number of retail stores.



Sherwin-Williams' cost-cutting initiatives, supply chain efficiency and productivity increases are likely to have aided profits in the first quarter. Efforts to raise selling prices across all segments, as well as acquisition gains, are likely to have boosted the company's results. Furthermore, the company's strong cash generation is expected to have resulted in considerable returns for shareholders.



The company is taking restructuring measures focused on the Consumer Brands Group, Performance Coatings Group and corporate operations. SHW’s cost-cutting measures are likely to have resulted in margin benefits in the first quarter. It is also expected to have gained from moderating raw material costs.



However, demand weakness is expected to have continued in new residential construction and the Consumer Brands Group's DIY business in North America. Sherwin-Williams is also likely to have faced challenges in some of its Performance Coatings Group businesses. Sales in Packaging and General Industrial are expected to have remained under pressure due to soft demand.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sherwin-Williams this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for SHW is 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.24. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Sherwin-Williams currently carries Zacks Rank #2.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Sherwin-Williams Company price-eps-surprise | The Sherwin-Williams Company Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Royal Gold Inc. RGLD, slated to release its earnings on May 8, has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for RGLD’s first-quarter earnings per share is currently pegged at 89 cents.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, slated to release earnings on Apr 25, has an Earnings ESP of +5.02% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for AEM’s first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 55 cents.



Avient Corporation AVNT, slated to release earnings on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus mark for AVNT’s first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 69 cents.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.







