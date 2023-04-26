What's in Store for Service Corporation (SCI) in Q1 Earnings?

Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,017 million, suggesting a decline of 8.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has dipped 1 cent in the past 30 days to 88 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 34.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. This deathcare products and services company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. SCI delivered an earnings surprise of 15% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Note

Service Corporation has been benefiting from robust preened cemetery sales. On its lastearnings call management highlighted that the number of comparable funeral services performed was higher than anticipated. Also, the company remains well-positioned on the back of its focus on pursuing strategic buyouts and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns. The continuation of such trends bodes well for the quarter under review.



However, the company has been seeing inflationary pressure related to higher workers’ compensations and general liability insurance costs in the past few quarters. The persistence of these factors is expected to have affected margins in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Service Corporation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Service Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -4.55%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that the companies have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Colgate-Palmolive CL has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, which suggests growth of 5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate-Pamolive’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 70 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF has an Earnings ESP of +3.77% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $155.1 million, which suggests growth of 47.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 19 cents per share, suggesting growth of 46.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. ELF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 105%, on average.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $849.03 million, which suggests a decline of 25.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ quarterly earnings has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days at 39 cents per share, suggesting growth of 360% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average.



