What's in Store for Select Medical (SEM) Earnings in Q1?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM is slated to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, after the market closes.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company’s earnings of 57 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 137.5% and also soared 84% year over year on the back of improved revenues.

Q1 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 65 cents per share implies a 75.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. Likewise, the consensus estimate for sales of $1.48 billion suggests a 4.37% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

The company’s critical illness recovery and rehabilitation hospital segments are likely to have seen top-line growth, driven by higher year-over-year occupancy rates.

Its Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment is likely to have witnessed revenue gains as the services it provided saw demand from individuals who started visiting physician offices. Also, hospitals initiated performing elective surgeries, which might have buoyed demand for the segment’s services.

The gradual subsidence of COVID-19 conditions in the United States is likely to have prompted employers and businesses to expand their workforce, thereby pushing up demand for occupational health services. Also, Concentra expanded its services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing at its centers and various onsite clinics located at employer worksites. These efforts are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Select Medical did not buy back shares in the fourth quarter of 2020 and continued absence of any share repurchase activity in the first quarter of 2021 might have further deprived its bottom line of the cushion that lower share count provides.

Earnings Surprise History

Earnings of the company beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 242.41%. This is shown in the chart below:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Select Medical this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Select Medical has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Select Medical currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

