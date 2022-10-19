What's in Store for Ryder (R) Stock This Earnings Season?

Ryder System, Inc. R is slated to release third-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Oct 26 , before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ryder’s third-quarter earnings has been steady at $3.70 in the past 60 days. R has an impressive surprise history. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 30.1%.

Let’s look at the factors expected to have impacted Ryder’s September-quarter performance.

We expect supply-chain woes to have dented R’s performance in the September quarter. Also, a rise in gross capital expenditures (due to higher planned investments in the rental fleet) might dent R’s third-quarter 2022 results. High-fuel costs might also have hit the bottom-line performance.

The inflation-induced high interest-rate regime is also likely to have affected performance. Higher interest rates raise finance costs and potentially weaken borrowing and lending activities.

However, strong rental demand and favorable pricing are likely to have aided the third-quarter performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues at R’s Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) segment revenues. indicates a 16.3% rise from the third-quarter 2021 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment’s revenues also suggests a 41.3% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues at the Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) segment indicates a rise of 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. The uptick can be attributed to higher rental, ChoiceLease and SelectCare revenues.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Ryder for the third quarter of 2022. This is because the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Ryder has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is currently in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Ryder carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) presently.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

Ryder’s second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.43 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.10. The bottom line increased 84.5% year over year on the back of higher revenues.

Total revenues of $3,033.7 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,850 million. The top line increased 27.4% year over year on strong segmental performances.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Copa Holdings ( CPA ) has an Earnings ESP of +7.28% and a Zacks Rank #1. CPA will release results on Nov 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 174.22%, on average.

JetBlue Airways JBLU has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. JBLU will release results on Oct 25.

JBLU has an expected earnings growth rate of 67.73% for the current year. Strong air-travel demand (particularly for leisure) is expected to have aided JBLU’S performance in the September quarter.

