What's in Store for RPM International's (RPM) Q3 Earnings?

RPM International Inc. RPM is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Apr 7, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s sales and earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 6%, and grew 6% and 39.5% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The upside was driven by the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative, strong pricing and a strategically-balanced business model.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has trended downward over the past 30 days to 34 cents from 35 cents per share. The estimated value indicates a 47.8% increase from the year-ago earnings of 23 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $1.2 billion, suggesting a 2.6% year-over-year improvement.

Factors to Consider

Resilient housing and home improvement markets are expected to have aided RPM’s revenues in the fiscal third quarter. Accretive buyouts also added to the positives. For the quarter to be reported, RPM anticipates net sales improvement in mid-single digits and adjusted EBIT growth of more than 30%. Excellent momentum in the MAP to Growth program and the Ali acquisition (excluding acquisition-related costs) will likely contribute to fiscal third-quarter results.



The company — which focuses on building restoration, renovation and innovation — anticipates Construction Products Group sales to be flat to negative for third-quarter fiscal 2021.



It expects sales in the Performance Coatings Group, which serves the most challenging end markets, to continue to decline in the fiscal third quarter.



The Specialty Products Group is expected to have registered positive sales growth in the fiscal third quarter, driven by new management, improved business development initiatives and a recovering OEM customer base.



Consumer Group’s sales momentum is likely to have continued double-digit sales growth momentum, owing to the acquisition of Ali Industries.



Meanwhile, the company has been focused on cost-containment efforts by closing plants, merging IT system, centralizing more of its back-office functions and rationalizing manufacturing footprint. However, certain raw materials, and packaging-related inflation and additional overhead expenses resulting from the ongoing investments in capacity are anticipated to have put pressure on the bottom line.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RPM this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for RPM is -16.83%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company — which shares space with The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW, TopBuild Corp. BLD and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI in the Zacks Construction sector — currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



